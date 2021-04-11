Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $343.15 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $343.15 million and $8.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00004456 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000914 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,554,612 coins and its circulating supply is 128,433,715 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

