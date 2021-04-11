ARMOR (ARMOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.90 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00001940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $23.85 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.79 or 0.00742109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.90 or 1.00479311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00018734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.73 or 0.00802358 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

