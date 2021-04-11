Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Armstrong World Industries worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE:AWI opened at $94.55 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $3,032,418. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.