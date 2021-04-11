Arqma (ARQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $329.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Arqma has a market cap of $92,913.48 and $329.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,019.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,152.51 or 0.03586364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.22 or 0.00421896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.68 or 0.01150762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.82 or 0.00551194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.73 or 0.00456068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.21 or 0.00391889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00033564 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00203384 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,898,348 coins and its circulating supply is 8,853,804 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

