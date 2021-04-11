Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0109

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $96,424.87 and $314.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 55.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,845.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,152.58 or 0.03596895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.00431930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $695.72 or 0.01162530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.29 or 0.00498438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.10 or 0.00466368 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.00372462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00208613 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,892,121 coins and its circulating supply is 8,847,577 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

