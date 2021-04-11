Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Arrow Electronics worth $30,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $115.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

