Arweave Market Cap Achieves $956.05 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $956.05 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $28.63 or 0.00047960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

