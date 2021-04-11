Arweave Price Reaches $27.33 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $27.33 or 0.00045698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $912.79 million and $14.70 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

