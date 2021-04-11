Atheios (ATH) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $71,051.37 and approximately $44.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,111.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.43 or 0.03579050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.51 or 0.00423402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.55 or 0.01152104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00544985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.46 or 0.00459916 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.00368546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00033753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.42 or 0.00206981 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,791,195 coins and its circulating supply is 39,402,375 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.