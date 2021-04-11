Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Head to Head Analysis

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Bank of New York Mellon and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon $20.77 billion 2.05 $4.44 billion $4.02 12.09 Atlantic Union Bankshares $832.15 million 3.69 $193.53 million $2.75 14.16

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares. The Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. The Bank of New York Mellon pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of New York Mellon and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon 23.09% 9.89% 0.89% Atlantic Union Bankshares 19.47% 6.11% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Bank of New York Mellon and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon 0 7 10 0 2.59 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 3 3 0 2.50

The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus target price of $49.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.02%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon beats Atlantic Union Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Investment Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also offers loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. In addition, it provides credit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) services, mobile and Internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as trust, and wealth management services to consumers and businesses. Further, the company offers securities, brokerage, and investment advisory services; and originates and sells mortgage loan products in the secondary market. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 149 branches and approximately 170 ATMs in Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

