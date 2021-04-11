Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $573,049.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00751166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.43 or 1.00261930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.98 or 0.00794873 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

