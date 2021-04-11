ATN (ATN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $436,293.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $436,293.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ATN has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00057011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00084148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.47 or 0.00620401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00032740 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

