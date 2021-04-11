Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $2.44 on Top Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00004076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $292.89 million and approximately $33.25 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

