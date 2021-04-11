Audius Hits Market Cap of $269.56 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Audius has a total market cap of $269.56 million and approximately $24.41 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003765 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00081528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00612897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00031954 BTC.

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.