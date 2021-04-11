Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.