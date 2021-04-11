Aurora Price Reaches $0.0073 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $72.91 million and $4.23 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00046419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00614209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

