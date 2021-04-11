Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post $500,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $820,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $340,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.56 million, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUTL. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

