Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $189.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

