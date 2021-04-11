AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.40. AutoNation posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $1,997,940.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,487,794.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,384 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.