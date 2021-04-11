Autonio Trading Down 7.8% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $29.74 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.00297266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.58 or 0.00722421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,121.52 or 1.00404242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.66 or 0.00796029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,486,550 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

