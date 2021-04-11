Auxilium (AUX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,313.00

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Auxilium has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Auxilium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auxilium has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $65,313.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Auxilium

AUX is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,072,611 coins. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global . The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global

