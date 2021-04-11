Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.17, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

