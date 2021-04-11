Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

AVASF stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Avast has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

