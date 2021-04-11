Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Avaya reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVYA. BWS Financial raised their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.00. 289,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

