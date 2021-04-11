AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVEO. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 59,424 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

