Axe (AXE) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $966,054.72 and approximately $59,446.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

