Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 35.9% This Week

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for $7.88 or 0.00013109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $340.71 million and approximately $83.13 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00087785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.00611779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00034931 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

