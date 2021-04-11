Azuki (AZUKI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $215,680.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $8.03 million and $215,680.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Azuki has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00296531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.31 or 0.00736276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,806.76 or 1.00007204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.64 or 0.00797031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00018614 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,796,734 coins and its circulating supply is 9,721,330 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.