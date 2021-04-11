Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Santander downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.
Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 1,174,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,293. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.
Azul Company Profile
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.
Read More: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.