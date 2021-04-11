Banano Price Reaches $0.0108 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Banano has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $13.05 million and $61,295.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00056690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.00296480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,353 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,834,909 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

