Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BSAC opened at $24.83 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

