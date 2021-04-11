Band Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $371.14 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $18.11 or 0.00030188 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $371.14 million and approximately $168.21 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00614209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033298 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

