Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 24,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.