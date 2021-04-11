Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 3.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 121,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 92,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 260,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $345.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

