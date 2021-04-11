Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) & Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Financial Review

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Bank of the James Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $75.25 million 1.93 $10.21 million N/A N/A Bank of the James Financial Group $37.00 million 1.75 $5.61 million N/A N/A

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Colony Bankcorp and Bank of the James Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 11.51% 8.09% 0.67% Bank of the James Financial Group 12.07% 7.51% 0.61%

Summary

Colony Bankcorp beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 22, 2021, the company operated 32 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates 16 full service locations, two limited service branches, and three residential mortgage loan production office. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

