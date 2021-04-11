Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,447 shares during the period. Bank OZK comprises approximately 4.3% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,680,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $48,039,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,763,000 after buying an additional 97,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

OZK stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.