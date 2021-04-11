Bao Finance (BAO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $42.72 million and $3.00 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00296539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.00722248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,899.71 or 1.00288378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.50 or 0.00796122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

