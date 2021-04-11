Base Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.86 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $166,265.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,632,617 coins and its circulating supply is 2,508,972 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

