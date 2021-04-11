Beacon Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,052.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $9,052.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00005062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00033293 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 154.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

