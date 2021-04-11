Beefy.Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.28 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $145.93 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $2,026.87 or 0.03378215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.00393642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00028786 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

