Beldex 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,359.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Beldex has a market cap of $65.58 million and $2,359.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

