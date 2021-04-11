Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Capitalization Hits $144.84 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $144.84 million and approximately $26.95 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00008463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00085061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00612833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00042833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00033469 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

