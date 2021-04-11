Belt Price Tops $117.41 on Major Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Belt has a market cap of $95.30 million and $17.66 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $117.41 or 0.00196801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.56 or 0.00295946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.00732932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,475.46 or 0.99691019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.83 or 0.00780812 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

