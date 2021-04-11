Benz (BENZ) Price Hits $0.0002

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 150.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Benz has a total market cap of $1,283.09 and approximately $33.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Benz has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Benz coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00296776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.08 or 0.00739315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,833.76 or 0.99837195 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00799340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling Benz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.