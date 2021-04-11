Beowulf (BWF) Market Capitalization Tops $13.14 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $1,061.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00056569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.53 or 0.00618131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Beowulf is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

