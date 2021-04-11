Berry Data (BRY) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.01 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $7.50 or 0.00012551 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $15.01 million and $2.86 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

