BetterBetting (BETR) Hits Market Capitalization of $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00083586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00618260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

