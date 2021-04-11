Bezant (BZNT) Trading 26.7% Higher This Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 49.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Bezant has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One Bezant coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $8,015.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00081528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00612897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00031954 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.