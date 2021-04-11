BHPCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.04 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $13.04 million and $3.04 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.00297266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.58 or 0.00722421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,121.52 or 1.00404242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.66 or 0.00796029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00018130 BTC.

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

