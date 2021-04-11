BidiPass Market Capitalization Achieves $787,817.04 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $787,817.04 and approximately $28,440.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

